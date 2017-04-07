Rita Williams

Rita Sue Williams

Funeral services for Rita Sue Williams, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 10, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home Chapel. Rita passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at the age of 77.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, 410 South “F” Street, Hugo.

Interment will follow the services at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, April 7 edition of the Hugo News.