Robert Garrett

Robert Lee “Sheriff” Garrett

Funeral services for Robert Lee Garrett, fondly known as Sheriff Garrett, were held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2017 at the Heritage United Methodist Church in Hugo, Okla., with Pastor Francis Bartley and Charles Baggett officiating. Burial followed at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo. Sheriff passed away May 15, 2017, at the age of 85.

Family and friends are invited to sign the guest book or send private condolences to the family at www.praterlampton.com.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, May 19 edition of the Hugo News.