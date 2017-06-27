Rock around the clock in Soper on July 1

Soper’s 54th annual Homecoming –– Rockin’ Around the Clock –– will be held Saturday, July 1. The schedule of events includes:

Saturday, July 1

• 7 a.m.: Breakfast fundraiser at Senior Citizens Center.

• 9 a.m.: Parade registration at the Soper gym.

• 9 a.m.: Music on Main and Vendors.

• 10 a.m.: Parade on Main Street.

• 11 a.m.: Street Fair.

• 11:30 a.m.: Golden Age Pageant.

• 11:45 a.m.: Turtle Race Downtown.

• 12 p.m.: Free Barbecue.

• 12:30 p.m. Parade Awards Downtown.

• 1 p.m.: Hula Hoop Contest.

• 2 p.m.: Bingo Senior Citizens Center.

• 2 p.m.: Soper School Alumni Reception.

• 3 p.m.: Redneck Games Soper Rodeo Arena.

• 4 p.m.: 125th Anniversary First Baptist Church.

• 5 p.m.: Horseshoe and Cornhole Registration.

• 5:30 p.m.: Horseshoe and Cornhole Tournament.

• 5:30 p.m.: Music on Main.

• 6 p.m.: Gospel Singing First Baptist Church.

• 9 p.m.: Street Dance.

• 9 p.m.: Movie in the Park at Soper Little League Field.

Also included will be Ott’s Root Beer and Concession, which will serve Indian tacos, taters, pork rinds, root beer and tea.