hugoexpressheader
banner
By June 27, 2017 0 Comments Read More →

Rock around the clock in Soper on July 1

Soper’s 54th annual Homecoming –– Rockin’ Around the Clock –– will be held Saturday, July 1. The schedule of events includes:
Saturday, July 1
• 7 a.m.: Breakfast fundraiser at Senior Citizens Center.
• 9 a.m.: Parade registration at the Soper gym.
• 9 a.m.: Music on Main and Vendors.
• 10 a.m.: Parade on Main Street.
• 11 a.m.: Street Fair.
• 11:30 a.m.: Golden Age Pageant.
• 11:45 a.m.: Turtle Race Downtown.
• 12 p.m.: Free Barbecue.
• 12:30 p.m. Parade Awards Downtown.
• 1 p.m.: Hula Hoop Contest.
• 2 p.m.: Bingo Senior Citizens Center.
• 2 p.m.: Soper School Alumni Reception.
• 3 p.m.: Redneck Games Soper Rodeo Arena.
• 4 p.m.: 125th Anniversary First Baptist Church.
• 5 p.m.: Horseshoe and Cornhole Registration.
• 5:30 p.m.: Horseshoe and Cornhole Tournament.
• 5:30 p.m.: Music on Main.
• 6 p.m.: Gospel Singing First Baptist Church.
• 9 p.m.: Street Dance.
• 9 p.m.: Movie in the Park at Soper Little League Field.
Also included will be Ott’s Root Beer and Concession, which will serve Indian tacos, taters, pork rinds, root beer and tea.

Posted in: News

Post a Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.