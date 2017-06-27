Rock around the clock in Soper on July 1
Soper’s 54th annual Homecoming –– Rockin’ Around the Clock –– will be held Saturday, July 1. The schedule of events includes:
Saturday, July 1
• 7 a.m.: Breakfast fundraiser at Senior Citizens Center.
• 9 a.m.: Parade registration at the Soper gym.
• 9 a.m.: Music on Main and Vendors.
• 10 a.m.: Parade on Main Street.
• 11 a.m.: Street Fair.
• 11:30 a.m.: Golden Age Pageant.
• 11:45 a.m.: Turtle Race Downtown.
• 12 p.m.: Free Barbecue.
• 12:30 p.m. Parade Awards Downtown.
• 1 p.m.: Hula Hoop Contest.
• 2 p.m.: Bingo Senior Citizens Center.
• 2 p.m.: Soper School Alumni Reception.
• 3 p.m.: Redneck Games Soper Rodeo Arena.
• 4 p.m.: 125th Anniversary First Baptist Church.
• 5 p.m.: Horseshoe and Cornhole Registration.
• 5:30 p.m.: Horseshoe and Cornhole Tournament.
• 5:30 p.m.: Music on Main.
• 6 p.m.: Gospel Singing First Baptist Church.
• 9 p.m.: Street Dance.
• 9 p.m.: Movie in the Park at Soper Little League Field.
Also included will be Ott’s Root Beer and Concession, which will serve Indian tacos, taters, pork rinds, root beer and tea.