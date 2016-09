Rodney Downey Hammons

Funeral services for Rodney Downey Hammons were held at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2016, at Corinth Baptist Church in Fort Towson, Okla., with Pastor Tommy Hull and Pastor Bennie Hammons officiating and burial following at the Fort Towson Cemetery. Rodney passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, in Hugo, Okla., at the age of 64.

Services were under the direction of Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home.