Ronney Russey

Ronney “Chick” Russey

Graveside services for Ronney “Chick” Russey, of Boswell, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017 at Restland Cemetery in Boswell. Ronney passed away Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at the age of 57.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, Boswell.

Bro. Rick Austin will officiate the services, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Sept. 29 edition of the Hugo News.