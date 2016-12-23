Roy Montgomery

Roy Wood Montgomery

A Celebration of Life services for Roy Wood Montgomery, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church of Hugo. Roy passed away Sunday, Dec. 18, 2016, at the age of 79.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 38, Hugo, OK 74743.

Clark LaForce will officiate the service, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Dec. 23 edition of the Hugo News.