Ruth Young

Funeral services for Ruth Young, of Sawyer, Okla., will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 at Spencerville Church in Spencerville, Okla. Ruth passed away Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the age of 83.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, 2017 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home, Hugo.

Interment will follow the service at Spencerville Cemetery, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Feb. 3 edition of the Hugo News.