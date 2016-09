Terry Baker and Joseph Paliani were inducted into the UPS Circle of Honor last week and were gifted leather jackets in recognition of their 25 years of safe driving. Baker has 31 years under his belt and Paliani has 25. Founded in 1907, UPS has a rich history of safety and training. The company issued its first driver handbook in 1917 and began recognizing safe drivers in 1923. UPS formally established the Circle of Honor in 1955.