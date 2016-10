Sammy “Sam” Shawhart

Funeral services for Sammy “Sam” Shawhart, of Hugo, Okla., were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Chapel. Sammy passed away Thursday, Oct. 13, 2016, at the age of 69.

Interment followed the service at Springs Chapel Cemetery in Hugo with Bro. Doug McClure officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Oct. 18 edition of the Hugo News.