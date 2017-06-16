Schedule of events for annual Juneteenth celebration
The 2017 Juneteenth Celebration, “Moving Forward with a Legacy of Strength and a Future of Hope,” will include:
Saturday, June 17
• 10 a.m. Parade Line-up (Save-A-Lot).
• 11 a.m. Parade and Downtown Performances.
• 12 p.m. Opening Ceremony.
• 12:30-3 p.m. Juneteenth Festivities.
• Registration.
• Information and Health Fair.
• Youth Games and Activities.
• Dancing (2 p.m. Performances and Dance Challenges).
• Give Aways.
• And More.
• 3 p.m. Awards/Recognitions and Blessing of Food.
• 4 p.m. Dinner on the Grounds.
• 5 p.m. Line Dancing and Activities.