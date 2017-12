Candidates for the Boards of Education positions Seat No. 3, Choctaw County school districts will file their declarations of candidacy from at 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, Dec. 4-6, Choctaw County Election Board Secretary Caroline Hansen said.

For the full story, see the Friday, Dec. 1 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.