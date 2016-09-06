Shape it up…

On Aug. 31, Healthy Start held a training on pregnancy and postpartum fitness to encourage clients to practice healthy habits for themselves and their families. “We hope that this is the beginning of a series of trainings that will encourage our clients and community to get active, stay fit and have fun,” said Mehlenie Adamson. Pictured (left to right) Mehlenie Adamson, Ashley Switzer, David Guess, DaMari’e Guess, Travi’Anna Wright, Jakarian Shaw, Jeremiah Shaw, Tyeisha Shaw and Alexzandra Cantu.