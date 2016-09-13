Sharlene Smith

Sharlene Smith, 73 of Springdale, Ark., passed away Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016 in Springdale. She was born March 29, 1943 in Los Angeles, Calif., to H.C. Actkinson and Nora Lee (Sebourne) Actkinson.

A celebration of her life was held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Christian Life Cathedral in Fayetteville with Pastor Steve Dixon and Pastor C.L. “Red” Dixon officiating. Burial followed at Pinnacle Memorial Gardens in Rogers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to A Level Up Ministry, P.O. Box 7075, Springdale, AR 72766 or to Compassion House, P.O. Box 1876, Springdale, AR 72765.

