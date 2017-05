Shavis Cole

Funeral services for Shavis Cole, of Oklahoma City, formerly of Bluff, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Bluff Cemetery. Shavis passed away Monday, May 8, 2017, at the age of 44.

Interment will follow the services at Bluff Cemetery with the Rev. Freddie Cason officiating, under the direction of Rogan Funeral Home.