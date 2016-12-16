Soper School receives $50,000 from USDA

Soper School has received a $50,000 grant from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) to purchase farming equipment. The school’s responsibility will be to create a fruit orchard around the campus and plant a garden in the upcoming season. Planting gardens has decreased in fashion over the years, and this project will allow students at Soper School to actually see the process of growing food. There are many ideas about what to do with the food generated from the orchard and garden such as donating it to those in need, fundraising, or serving it in our cafeteria. Regardless of the direction, the knowledge gained from the hard work of farming will be extremely valuable to the student body at Soper School.This grant is a three-step process over the course of consecutive years. The second step is an additional $50,000 grant, which is already in the works, to purchase a greenhouse and a third grant of equal value to build a processing center the year after. It is the hope of Soper School to create a learning environment through these grants that will not only benefit the students’ understanding of agriculture but to have a product that helps feed the local community and school.