• Choctaw County Superintendents release statements

The State Board of Education (SBE) recently approved the release of 2016 A-F Report Cards for all public schools in Oklahoma.

This year’s tally included 196 As, 455 Bs, 582 Cs, 319 Ds and 213 Fs. By contrast, in 2015, schools earned 212 As, 497 Bs, 536 Cs, 333 Ds and 183 Fs.

