Stella Alfred, 91, of Hugo, Okla., passed away Dec. 5, 2017. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017 at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Windsor Archie serving as eulogist.

Services are under the direction of Alberta Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Dec. 8 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.