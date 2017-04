HUGO –– The Oklahoma Energy Resources Board (OERB) hosted a teacher training workshop on April 1 at Hugo High School.

Teachers from all over Oklahoma attend these workshops and learn how to use one of the OERB’s nine energy curricula in their classrooms. These curricula provide teachers hands-on STEM lessons that have real-world applications.

For the full story, see the Tuesday, April 18 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.