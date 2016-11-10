Students learn civic responsibility…

Hugo Middle School held a mock presidential election this past Tuesday, in an effort to teach civic responsibility to students. In a count of 130 to 50, President-elect Donald Trump won an overwhelming victory over presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton among students who participated in the election. Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson received 17 votes. Mrs. Charlotte Debo, the school’s librarian, oversaw the election and said she wanted students to get an authentic experience for the voting process in America. Students and faculty were required to register and present identification cards at the poll in order to vote. “We were able to model it as closely as possible with all of the obvious limitations,” Debo said.

Debo said approximately 68% of the campus’ faculty and student body participated in the mock election. All of the library aides and some members of Student Council assisted Mrs. Debo with the election. “I thought it was a great success. It was impressive to see how the students were watching the news in the days prior to the election, and answering the questions they had,” Said Mrs. Anna Pate, HMS Principal.