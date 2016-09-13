Sue Ann Cole

Sue Ann Cole, age 62, of Idabel, Okla., passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2016 at Idabel. She was born on Nov. 19, 1953 in Belleville, Ill., the daughter of Gregory and Dorothy Green Perino.

The family will receive friends prior to the memorial service, beginning at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to a charity of your choice.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Sept. 13 edition of the Hugo News.