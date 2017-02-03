Superintendent retains job at Fort Towson Schools after evaluation

By Joanne Webster

Contributing Writer

The first meeting of 2017 for the Fort Towson school board contained an executive session lasting close to three hours.

The goal of the session was to decide upon the employment and evaluation for Dr. Charles Caughern, Jr. as Superintendent of Schools for the 2017-2018 school year. This item was approved.

For the full story, see the Friday, Feb. 3 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.