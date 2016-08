Susan (Sue) Marie Heft

Memorial services for Susan (Sue) Marie Heft will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Chapel.

She passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones on the evening of Aug. 11, 2016, with many hugs, kisses, and tears, and to the tune of –– fittingly –– “I’ll have to Say I Love You In a Song.”

