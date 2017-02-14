Team Hugo recognizes new retail development

Western Legacy Trading Co. offers a great selection of men’s and women’s western wear, home accessories, kids clothing and toys, boots for the entire family and tack for the barn!

Western Legacy Trading Co. began as a simple dream in a little girl’s imagination. As a 5-year-old girl, Emily Robinson wanted to grow up and “be the boss” like her daddy. Fast forward 17 years later to a 23-year-old woman who decided to put her Master’s Degree in entrepreneurship to use and boom –– WLTC was created.

