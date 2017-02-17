diamond
Tenth annual Career Expo scheduled

choctaw nation seal“Now Showing: Your Future” is the theme for Choctaw Career Expo 2017. Now in its 10th year, the Choctaw Career Expo is open to all persons interested in finding out more information about educational or employment opportunities. Admission is free. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22 at the Southeast Expo Center, 4500 US-270, in McAlester, Okla.
