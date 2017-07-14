Texoma doctor linked to seven overdose deaths, including Hugo individual

SHERMAN, Texas –– A 56-year-old Sherman, Texas, doctor has been arrested on federal drug conspiracy charges in the Eastern District of Texas, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston.

Howard Gregg Diamond was indicted on July 6, 2017 and charged with conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, health care fraud and aiding and abetting and money laundering and aiding and abetting. Diamond was arrested on July 11, 2017 in Sherman and appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Christine Nowak later that day.

