The ‘classy’ class

By Stacy McIntyre

Contributing Writer

There was something fishy going on in Tammi Perry’s kindergarten class at Boswell School. Each week the kindergarteners study a different letter and the letter this time, was C.

Mrs. Perry came up with the idea to introduce caviar to her students with the help of her teacher’s aide, a professional chef, Tiffany Rubio. In their classroom is an aquarium of fish which just laid eggs. Which helped spark the idea.

For the full story, see the Tuesday, Sept. 13 edition of the Hugo News, or visit our E-Edition.