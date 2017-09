Thomas crowned Little Miss…

Pictured above are: Chief Gary Batton, Little Miss Choctaw Nation Mya Thomas and District 8 Councilman Perry Thompson. Other 2017 Choctaw Nation winners included: Miss Choctaw Nation BreAnna Jefferson, District 1; First runner-up Deedra Tonihka, District 2; Second runner-up Alisha Hardy, District 7. Jr. Miss Choctaw Nation Madison Jade Cossey, District 4; First runner-up Hailie Pitman, District 10; Second runner-up Krystal Noah, District 2. Little Miss Choctaw Nation Mya Thomas, District 8; First runner-up Brooklyn Frazier, District 2; Second runner-up Baylee Byington.