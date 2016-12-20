Tommy Strain

Tommy Joe Strain

Funeral services for Tommy Joe Strain were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016 at the Prater-Lampton-Mills & Coffey Funeral Home Chapel in Hugo, Okla., with Mike Bryant officiating. Burial followed at the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Hugo. Tommy passed away Saturday, Dec. 17, 2016, in Mansfield, Texas, at the age of 88.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Dec. 20 edition of the Hugo News.