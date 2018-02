The Hugo Area Chamber of Commerce announces Trade Days, beginning April 7.

This will be held the first Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lion’s Park at the Frisco Depot and Museum in Hugo.

Information for booth rentals can be found by calling the Chamber, 580.326.7511. Applications can be picked up at the Chamber office. This is a fundraiser for the Depot and Museum.