Verbin Decker

Funeral services for Verbin Decker, of Hugo, Okla., were held at 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, 2016 at Miller & Miller Funeral Home Chapel. Verbin passed away Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2016, at the age of 73.

Interment followed the services at Springs Chapel Cemetery in Hugo with Donnie Day and Leland Henry officiating, under the direction of Miller & Miller Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, visit www.hugonewsonline.com.