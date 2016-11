Veterans Day celebrations to be held throughout Choctaw County

• American Legion Auxiliary, 207 E. Jackson in Hugo, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

• Fort Towson School at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.

• The Choctaw Nation at Tvshka Homma, beginning at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11.

• Hugo High School from 11:30 to 12:15 Thursday, Nov. 10.

• Hugo Middle School at 1:30 p.m.

• Hugo Intermediate School at 10 a.m.

• Hugo Elementary School at 8 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.

• View the Hugo News Veterans Special Edition on Friday, Nov. 12.