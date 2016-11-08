Vincent Johnson

Vincent David Johnson

Funeral services for Vincent David Johnson, of Hugo, Okla., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, 2016 at Hugo Chapel Baptist Church. Vincent passed away Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2016, at the age of 49.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, 2016 at Rogan Funeral Home.

Interment will follow the services at Crosley Cemetery with the Rev. Stacy Davis officiating, under the direction of Rogan Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Nov. 8 edition of the Hugo News.