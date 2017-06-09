Virginia Beagles

Virginia Ruth (Cody) Beagles

Graveside services for Virginia Ruth (Cody) Beagles, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2017 at the Fort Towson Cemetery in Fort Towson, Okla., with Bro. Tommy Hull officiating. Virginia passed away at her home, Tuesday, June 6, 2017, in Fort Towson, at the age of 68.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2017 at the Mt. Olive Funeral Home Chapel, Hugo.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, June 9 edition of the Hugo News.