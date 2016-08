Walter T. Grady

Funeral services for Walter T. Grady, of Oklahoma City, formerly of Grant, Okla., will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, 2016 in Grant, with visitation at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. Walter passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, at the age of 28.

Interment will follow the service at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, under the direction of Rogan Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, Aug. 26 edition of the Hugo News.