Welcome to Hugo…

SPEED AVIATION held its Grand Opening event at Hugo’s Stan Stamper Airport Tuesday evening. Company President, Dr. Monte Slatton did the honors of cutting the ribbon on the Air Ambulance business, flanked by Steve Hauth, Director of Operations, Clay Dixon and other Speed Aviation pilots, nurses and employees. Also present were Hugo Chamber of Commerce President Valerie Powell and a host of Chamber members and supporters. Speed Aviation operates a professionally staffed “fixed wing” (airplane) air ambulance service to transport critical patients to appropriate hospitals that specialize in the treatment of specific injuries or medical emergencies. Since beginning operations in Hugo earlier this year, Speed Aviation has already transported more than 50 patients to metropolitan hospitals for emergency treatment.