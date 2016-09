The Hugo Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting recently for its newest member –– Terrific Kids Academy, owned by Susan Brewer. Pictured at the ribbon cutting were (l to r): Mehlenie Adamson, Charlie Ward, Michael Melton, Sheila Salyer, Shane Spillman, Mike and Susan Brewer, Carolyn Hampton, Wanda Saathoff, Katlyn Shawhart, Ronnie Golden, Harolynn Wofford, Curtis Wright, Verna Butler, Susan Stepp and Twilah Hampton.