A memorial service for Wendy Fissel Pressley, of Fort Worth, Texas, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 at Armour Bearers Ministry (across from the Corner Store) in Fort Towson, Okla. Wendy passed away Saturday, Oct. 15, 2016, at the age of 62.

Pastor Ron (Okie) will officiate the services.

