Gail and Ken Brown visited Scott Van Worth, Superintendent of Soper School, recently and presented him with a framed artwork entitled, “What is an American?” to be hung in the school. Gail was a 1957 graduate of Soper High School. The essay has become a well-known Brown family production since it was created in 1971. Michael Brown is Ken’s brother; they both grew up in the 50s in Hugo. Ken and Michael graduated from Hugo High School in 1959 and 1964, respectively. Michael wrote the essay while in the U.S. Army in 1971. It was a submission to a contest and it won him a medal from the Freedoms Foundation in Valley Forge, Pa. Soon after, Ken, an internationally-known calligrapher, hand-lettered the essay while Gail worked on the eagle and flag watercolor art in the background. Reproductions of the piece have been scattered about the country for the past 40 years. An enlarged copy of the piece can be read at kenbrown.com. Ken and Gail operate their business and live in McKinney, Texas. Michael and his wife, author Sandra Brown, live in Arlington, Texas.