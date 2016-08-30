William Minyard

William L. Minyard

William Lee Minyard, 20 of Bennington, Okla., passed from this world on Aug. 26, 2016. He was born on Sept. 2, 1995 in Ada, Okla., the son of Shawn Lee Minyard and Christie Nanette ( Wilson ) Lemons.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016 at Bennington High School Gymnasium with Bro. Mark Sanders officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson Cemetery with Richard (Richie) Ford, Ethan Mitchell, Ryan Minyard, Brenton Berryhill, Garrett Mitchell, Andrew McDonald and Jimmy McDonald as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ariya “Blaze” Rutz’s trust fund account at First United Bank.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.brownsfuneralservice.com.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Aug. 30 edition of the Hugo News.