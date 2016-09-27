Wilma Griffin

Wilma Merle Griffin

A celebration of life service for Wilma Merle Griffin will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2016 at the First Assembly of God Church of Hugo, with Pastor Keithen Brown officiating and burial following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Hugo. Wilma passed away Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016 at the Baptist Village, Hugo, at the age of 93.

For the full obituary, see the Tuesday, Sept. 27 edition of the Hugo News.