WV (Sonny) Hutchings

Graveside services for WV (Sonny) Hutchings, of Hugo, Okla., were held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 20, 2017 at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Sonny passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at the age of 93.

Bro. Dick McClure officiated the services, under the direction of Rogan Funeral Home.

For the full obituary, see the Friday, March 31 edition of the Hugo News.