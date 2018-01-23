Zoey Neuwirth is the 2018 Hugo News First Baby of the Year
Zoey Aiyana Neuwirth was born Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2018 to Daniel Churchill, Jr. and Amber Neuwirth at AllianceHealth in Durant, Okla. She was born at 1:39 p.m. and weighed six pounds, seven ounces. She was 19 3/4 inches long. Zoey has an 8-year-old sister, Hayley Neuwirth.
Zoey and her family will be receiving gifts from the following local merchants: City Drug Store, Simple Simon’s Pizza, Hugo Family Pharmacy, Wyrick Lumber Company, Brindley Agency, Baptist Village, Homestead of Hugo LLC, Banner Finance, Complete Care Medical, Save-A-Lot, Dyer’s Quick Lube, Ed Wallace Ford, Hugo News and Sharpe’s.